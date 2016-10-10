SISMA ties up with Sugarcane Breeding Institute

The South India Sugar Mills’ Association (SISMA) - Tamil Nadu has signed an agreement with ICAR - Sugarcane Breeding Institute here to promote cultivation of location-specific cane varieties that are non-flowering, drought tolerant and red rot resistant.

According to a press release, “Sweet Bloom” is a five year project at an outlay of Rs. 46.2 lakh.

Trials

It will involve trials at nine locations in the State and these will be evaluated by scientists from the institute.

Palani G. Periasamy, president of the association, said that for almost two decades there is no alternative to the existing Co 86032 variety in the State.

The aim of the project is to increase productivity and sugar realisation. The average yield of cane in the State is about 90 tonnes a hectare and sugar recovery rate is 8.7 per cent to nine per cent.

Better income

With better productivity and realisation, farmers will get better income and production costs will come down for the industry.

There will be two sets of evaluation trials and tissue culture-based seed material will be provided by the institute to the factories. The trial locations have been selected jointly by a team of scientists and managers from the sugar mills.

Bakshi Ram, director of the institute, said the industry-institute collaboration will help develop the sugar industry in the State.