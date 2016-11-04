SBOA bags science championship trophy

Among the 2,183 students from 47 schools across the State who participated, the SBOA School - Coimbatore emerged the overall champions in the SKCT Expo 2016 - State-level science meet that concluded here on Thursday.

Only through providing opportunities the individual capacity of the students could be identified and tapped, said S. Karmegam, Secretary and Director of Tamil Nadu Text Book Corporation. He also added that education based on memorising will not help the students to develop skills.

The trophy was presented to the students at the valediction held on Thursday and was handed over to the team by Mr. Karmegam. S. Malarvizhi, Chairman and Managing Trustee of SKCT, Chief Educational Officer N. Arulmurugan, P. Gandhimathi - District Elementary Education Officer and officials from the School Education Department and college took part.