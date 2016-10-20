Rotary global grant for ‘Hope after Fire’ project

‘Hope after Fire’, a joint initiative of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis and Ganga Hospital to provide free re-constructive surgeries for correction of deformities in burn survivors, has been recognised under the Global Grant scheme of Rotary Foundation.

A programme was held on Tuesday at the Ganga Hospital in the city to launch Global Grant - Hope after Fire.

As many as 275 patients have benefited from the ‘Hope after Fire’ project that was started in 2012. The total value of the 422 surgeries, done free of cost under the project, stands at Rs 1.67 crores.

The magnitude of the project and the consistency makes it one of the biggest burns rehabilitation projects of the country. Appreciating and recognising the value of the project, 10 Rotary Clubs abroad has joined the host club and US $ 100,000 has been granted.

Dr. Raja Sabapathy, the project chairman, said that the grant will enable them to do around 250 surgeries per year. Explaining the journey so far, he said that under the project the Rotary bears the hospital expenditure, and the surgical team provides services free of cost.

Rtn Kamlesh Raheja, immediate past district governor, facilitated the club for getting the recognition of Global Grant for the project.

The chief guest of the programme, Dr Jairam Varadaraj, managing director of Elgi Equipments Ltd, appreciated the efforts of the Rotary Club and Ganga Hospital.

He urged them to scale up the project so that it could reach many more people. Jayakumar Ramadoss, president of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis, and secretary K.K. Chugh took part.

Every year the Rotary Club and Ganga Hospital conduct a beneficiary camp that brings together the donors and the beneficiaries. This year 65 patients and their families participated and spoke on how the project had transformed their lives.