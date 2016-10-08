Role of RAF in maintaining peace lauded

An impressive parade and display of skills through martial arts performance and cultural events marked the 24th anniversary of Rapid Action Force here on Friday.

The 105 Battalion of RAF at Vellalore, on the outskirts of the city played host to the event. Director General of Police - Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) K. Durga Prasad reviewed the parade and took the salute.

He was accompanied by Inspector General of Police - RAF K.S. Bhandari. Water canon and Vajra riot combat vehicles of RAF also formed part of the parade. The parade was followed by a series of demonstrations on riot combat strategies.

Mr. Prasad lauded the role played by RAF in containing communal tensions and other forms of unrest in the quickest possible time with the minimum use of force. He also complimented the force for exceeding expectations in the line of duty with utmost sincerity and dedication.

Mr. Prasad also presented the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service to the RAF personnel. The CRPF DGP also released a coffee table book brought out by RAF to mark the anniversary. The 105 Battalion at Vellalore walked away with the annual trophy for the Best Administered Battalion and Commandant Jayakumar received it from the DGP.

The 104 Battalion at Aligarh walked away with the trophy for the Best Operations Battalion while the 102 Battalion at Mumbai bagged the trophy for cost-effectiveness.