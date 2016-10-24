Rifle club reopens membership

In an effort to promote shooting as a sport and a hobby, the Coimbatore Rifle Club has opened membership to those without a gun too.

City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj, who is the president of the club, said that shooting had become a sport in demand and the club had opened membership to provide all with an opportunity to excel in it.

“On the other hand, there are many licensed gun holders who have not used their weapon for many years. They have been waiting for an opportunity to use their weapons and the club is now open to them,” the Police Commissioner said.

The Coimbatore Rifle Club started in 1953 has close to 400 members in three categories – life members, ordinary members, and student members. A release from the police states that the club has produced national and international players.

It is getting ready for upgradation to match international standards. Enrolment to the club was paused for a few years. Life membership and student membership was reopened this month. Details and application forms can be obtained at the city police office. The filled in application forms should be sent to the City Police Commissioner and president, The Coimbatore Rifle Club, Police Commissioner’s Office, Huzur Road, Coimbatore – 641018, before November 20.