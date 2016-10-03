Coimbatore

Residents stage protest

A few residents of Mashal Layout in Ward 69 staged a protest condemning absence of water supply to the public convenience facility there.

Resident T. Nagaraj said that for the past 20 days the Corporation had not supplied water to the public toilet. This had troubled the area residents who were completely dependent on it. Plus, the Corporation had also failed to supply drinking water to them. They had no choice but to take to the streets, he added.

On learning about the residents’ protest, outgoing Councillor T.J. Selvakumar, a few police officials and Corporation officials rushed to the spot and pacified them. The Corporation also sent a water lorry to the public convenience facility to fill the tank. He promised to supply water until the attached borewell motor was repaired.

