Reserved sites retrieved

The Corporation has in the recent past retrieved reserved sites worth Rs. 9.15 crore.
A release from the civic body said that it had recently evicted encroachers on a 29 cent land at Ramakrishna Nagar, Kavundampalayam, two cent plot on Gandhipuram 8th Cross Street, 14.5 cent land at Siva Nagar in Kalapatti, 31 cent land at Sankara Nagar in Saravanampatty and road side encroachments at Gayathri Nagar in Ward 91 in South Zone.
In all, the civic body had taken possession of 1.18 acre, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor