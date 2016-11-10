Reserved sites retrieved

The Corporation has in the recent past retrieved reserved sites worth Rs. 9.15 crore.

A release from the civic body said that it had recently evicted encroachers on a 29 cent land at Ramakrishna Nagar, Kavundampalayam, two cent plot on Gandhipuram 8th Cross Street, 14.5 cent land at Siva Nagar in Kalapatti, 31 cent land at Sankara Nagar in Saravanampatty and road side encroachments at Gayathri Nagar in Ward 91 in South Zone.

In all, the civic body had taken possession of 1.18 acre, the release said.