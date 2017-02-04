Reserved sites continue to be neglected

After a series of eviction drive on reserved sites, the Coimbatore Corporation said that it had retrieved around 10 acres worth about Rs. 103 crore. It had carried out the drive in November-December 2016 across the five zones.

The corporation said that it had erected boards in a few of the sites announcing its ownership of the land and warning action in the event of encroachment.

But a look at reserved sites across the city suggests that even after erecting the board, the corporation had done very little to maintain the sites or develop those into parks or playground.

In VNR Nagar in Vadavalli, the corporation board clearly announces a vacant land as reserved site. The land is full of bushes and waste. There are many reserved sites in the area and on some of those the officials were not removing encroachments, alleges resident Kuppusamy.

On Bharathi Road in Ward 39, the reserved sites is so full of bushes that it is impossible to enter the area. To add to the bushes is debris. The land has been in the condition for more than two years now, say sources.

On a reserved site in T. Nagar in Ward 67, the corporation has an encroached party to continue to using the premises after ‘sealing’ the premises over a year-and-half ago.

It is not enough if the corporation just removes encroachments and erects a board.

It should take steps to developed the retrieved land, says S.P. Thiyagarajan of Tamil Nadu Reserved Sites Protection Committee.

On most occasion, the evicted persons return to encroach upon the land as after the eviction the corporation does little to maintain or develop the sites.

The corporation should draw up a comprehensive plan to develop those in to playgrounds or parks, he adds.

Sources in the civic body say that the corporation will soon draw a plan to develop the retrieved reserved sites.