Coimbatore

Relocating of trees begins for widening Pollachi Road

A neem tree being uprooted near SIDCO Industrial Estate on Pollachi Road on Friday to be replanted on the premises of Rathinam Group of Educational Institutions.-Photo: M. Periasamy

A neem tree being uprooted near SIDCO Industrial Estate on Pollachi Road on Friday to be replanted on the premises of Rathinam Group of Educational Institutions.-Photo: M. Periasamy  

On Friday, 75-five-year-old R. Arumugham watched as a group of NGOs under the banner of Save Trees, relocated the tree that he had planted during his childhood. His son, A. Rajavelan, rushed home to bring him to the spot where volunteers of the organisation were involved in relocating trees that could face the axe when the Coimbatore-Pollachi Road would be widened.

It was heartening for Mr. Arumugham that the tree would live on at another spot. And, this is precisely what NGOs Osai, Siruthuli, Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore and Pasumai Desam intend to do with the other trees that could be felled to enable road widening. On learning that the Highways Department identified as many as 1,700 trees that would hinder road widening, Syed of Osai mooted relocation, and Save Trees was born. Efforts are on to initially relocate 45 trees. If institutions and people along the road offer space, most of the trees could be saved, Mr. Syed said.

In response, Rathinam Group of Institutions offered space for ten trees. On Friday, two neem trees and a peepal tree were relocated. Though the target was six trees on day one, the laborious process enabled relocating only three. But, the numbers would be stepped up, he said. At present, the NGOs and its volunteers were spending their money, and it would be good if the public contributed too, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 9:33:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/Relocating-of-trees-begins-for-widening-Pollachi-Road/article16078130.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY