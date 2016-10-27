Protection of reserved sites gets a fillip

The struggle to have the reserved or public purpose sites protected has ended as the State Government has notified an Act that says that registration of such sites cannot be done. In the same Act, the Government has also made it impossible to register new house sites in unapproved layouts.

The Government notified on October 20, 2016 that the Act 2 of 2009, called the Registration (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2008, would come into force.

The Act says, among other things, that the registering authority shall refuse registration of documents relating to the transfer of those immovable properties sold, gifted, mortgaged to or exchanged with a local authority.

It also applies to registration of lands converted as house sites without the permission for development of such land from the authority concerned.

However, the Act will not apply to lands if it is shown that the same house site has been previously registered as house site.

K. Kathirmathiyon, Secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Cause, says that the implication of the notification is that buyers of house sites in unapproved layouts will not be able to register sale documents and that means no transaction of house sites in unapproved layouts will not take place.

This will lead property developers to only sell house sites in approved sites and that means planned development in the city.

Likewise, the registration of documents related to the illegal sale of reserved sites will not take place.

The Coimbatore Corporation will be able to easily protect its sites. Mr. Kathirmathiyon had recently moved the court asking for a direction to the Government to notify the Act.

He said that thought the Government had enacted the Act in 2009 to amend the provisions of the Registration Act, 1908, it had delayed its notification.

Absence of notification meant that the Act did not come into force as the Government had clearly mentioned that the Act would come into force on the day it notified the same.

S.P. Thiyagarajan, Organiser, Tamil Nadu Reserved Sites Protection Committee, says that the notification of the Act had more relevance for Coimbatore because many a reserved site had been illegally sold and registered at various sub registrars’ offices.

This would end and the protection of reserved sites would be easier henceforth.