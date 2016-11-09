Property tax collection at 43 per cent

With hardly five more months left for the commencement of the next fiscal, the Coimbatore Corporation could collect just 43 per cent of the property tax.

The total amount the corporation expects to collect is Rs. 98,25,33,700.

The civic body wants to complete a majority of the civil works when it is not raining – between January and May.

Corporation sources said that the highest percentage of tax realisation from the arrears was 33 by West Zone, and lowest of 15 by South Zone.

The Central Zone has recorded a tax collection of 50 per cent followed by the East and the West Zones at 49 per cent.

Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan said that all officers have been asked to step up the tax collection. The civic body has already identified high end and habitual defaulters.

The corporation will disconnect water of these defaulters.

The civic body had started disconnecting unauthorised water supply from October 26. The highest number of disconnection was in from North Zone – 53, followed by 43 in the East Zone, 40 in South Zone, 29 in West Zone, and 23 in Central Zone.