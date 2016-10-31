Prices of pump sets to go up

Pump set manufacturers in Coimbatore are expected to increase the prices of the end products by 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent in another week or so.

Abnormal increase in price of main raw materials such as steel and coke, shortage in availability of skilled labour, higher wages, and hike in interest rates by banks are some of the reasons for the manufacturers looking at increasing the price of the pump sets.

Production cost

Production cost has increased by 15 per cent to 20 per cent and the manufacturers have not increased the price of pump sets for the last three years, says president of Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association K.K. Rajan.

Mr. Rajan has said in a press release that most of its members are pump set manufacturers and Coimbatore’s pump set industry has 45 per cent share in the total pumps produced in the country. They are mainly into domestic and agricultural pump sets. The annual turnover of the industry here is Rs. 3,500 crore to Rs. 4,000 crore.

The Central Government should intervene and help the micro, small and medium-scale pump set manufacturers.

Though the Reserve Bank of India has been reducing the interest rates, the nationalised banks have not passed on the benefits to the industries, he has said.

If the government does not take enough steps, the MSMEs here will be hit. The association would take steps to represent these issues directly to the Union Government, he said in the release.

Mr. Rajan added that the manufacturers would also wait and watch on what the manufacturers in other parts of the country would do. The increase would depend on individual units.

The market would be able to absorb the hike now as only pump set prices have remained unchanged for the last three years and the manufacturers cannot take any more increase in production costs.