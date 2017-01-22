Preventive eye care drive for govt. school children launched

Rotary Coimbatore Central in association with Sankara Eye Hospital launched ‘Rainbow’, a preventive eye care solution for government school children of the Coimbatore district.

Coimbatore Corporation Comissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan, chairman of Sankara Eye foundation S.V. Balasubramaniam, and Rotary District governor Prakash Chandran took part in the launch.

R.V. Ramani, managing trustee of Sankara Eye Foundation, explained that Rotary Coimbatore Central and Sankara Eye Hospital had teamed up with the Coimbatore Corporation to conduct tests and rectify issues regarding vision for school children.

Initially, a letter would be sent to all the school children and their parents creating awareness about visual defects.

Then trained teacher volunteers would conduct a preliminary screening of children in the schools.

Students, who have issues related to their vision, would be referred to the ‘Rainbow Bus’, which is a mobile state-of-the-art eye clinic.

The ‘Rainbow Bus’ would identify the specific issue the child sufferred and would prescribe treatment or spectacles accordingly. If surgery was required, the child would be sent to Sankara Eye Hospital.

The Bus had a live feed that was linked to the hospital so that doctors might observe and correct issues then and there. All this was provided free of cost to the children.

Dr. Ramani expressed the hope to screen 6 lakh children within two years.