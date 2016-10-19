Power failure: contact 1912

When rain lashed Coimbatore on Thursday evening, most parts of the city went without power supply for more than seven hours as a 230 KV line was damaged at Othakalmandapam. This affected supply across the city.
“However, such a problem is not expected to recur,” says Chief Engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) T. Haldorai.
“We have formed teams and given instructions to address to complaints immediately,” he says. The required materials have also been kept ready.
During monsoon, the complaints are mostly related to low tension line break downs, tree branches falling on electricity lines, and damage to the lines. If a line snaps, or for any other problem, electricity consumers in the city can contact the fuse off call office on 1912.
