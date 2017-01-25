Police wrong in use of force, says former BJP MP

: Former BJP MP Tarun Vijay has condemned the use of force against jallikattu protesters.

Addressing reporters at the Coimbatore International Airport here on Tuesday, he said it was quite unfortunate that Left extremists and anti-social elements had infiltrated the students’ peaceful protest and incited violence towards the end. They were responsible for the anti-Modi slogans in the jallikattu protest, he claimed.

But the students had seen through their game and did not yield ground.

The State government amending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to allow the conduct of jallikattu was students’ victory. Now they should get back to classes, he said. The Coimbatore City Police wrongly used force against students, especially when they were singing the national anthem, he added.