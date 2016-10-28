Police reach out to tribal people

Through various welfare measures, the Coimbatore Rural police are reaching out to tribal people living along the Tamil Nadu - Kerala border, to keep them away from the influence of Left-wing extremist forces.
Eye screening camps were conducted in Mottiyur, Ookayanur, Okkapatti, Poolapathi and Neelampathy hamlets in association with Aravind Eye Hospital. Over 100 people underwent eye examinations and ten were identified for cataract surgeries.
In the first phase, five of them were operated upon for cataract, said R.V. Ramya Bharathi, Superintendent of Police - Coimbatore Rural District.
Solar lamps were installed in Sambakkarai, Thoomanur, Seengapathy and Sircarpathy and Zahir borathy villages. Vellpathy was provided with drinking water facility, electricity and motor pumpsets. — Special Correspondent
