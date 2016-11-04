Plea to constitute Cotton Board

The Indian Cotton Federation has appealed to the Union Government to constitute a Cotton Board to promote and monitor development of the cotton sector. nIn a memorandum to the Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, the federation said the board will focus on quality of cotton too. Other commodities such as spices, coffee, and jute have similar boards. Further, the export and import data provided now by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade is 60 days old.

The data should be made available daily as this will help the spinners, ginners, and the Government to asses the cotton situation and plan exports and imports. The pressing figures should be made mandatory for each ginning and pressing factory so that they industry gets reliable statistics. Implementation of the Textile Control Order, which was abolished in 1990 and had marking of pressing figures mandatory, will help check evasion of Goods and Services Tax too. Each bale of cotton coming out of ginning and pressing factories should have bale numbers and press marks with guarantee on quality and the origin of the cotton. The Cotton Corporation of India should have representatives from all the stakeholder sectors.

The Government should also encourage agronomy research in cotton by allocating more funds for research, the federation said.