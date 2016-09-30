Coimbatore

Plea against cutting trees on Mettupalayam Road

A tree planted on the roadside on Mettupalayam Road in the city was cut.Photo: S. Siva Saravanan

A tree planted on the roadside on Mettupalayam Road in the city was cut.Photo: S. Siva Saravanan  

The Coimbatore District Roads Protection Association has appealed to the District Collector to take action against those who have felled some of the trees planted by the association on Mettupalayam Road.

According to association secretary M. Devendran, over 900 saplings have been planted and maintained by the association so far on Mettupalayam Road, after getting the required permissions from the Highways Department.

The project of planting the saplings on the roadsides and on the median on Mettupalayam Road was launched in 2013.

The road had several trees on either side and these were cut during the road widening work. The association had launched the project in an effort to bring back the green cover on the stretch.

Nearly nine days ago, two trees that have grown well in the last couple of years were cut down. Recently, one sapling that was planted in front of a workshop was brought down.

The association had put up banners explaining its project and the need to maintain the saplings planted by it on the roadsides.

It appealed to the district administration to identify those who had brought down the trees, take action and levy fine and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

