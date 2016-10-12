Plastic waste dumped inside ATR removed

October 12, 2016 12:00 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - Tirupur:

Nearly a tonne of waste comprising empty liquor bottles, plastic water bottles and covers found dumped inside Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) were removed during a cleanliness drive initiated by Young Indians, the youth wing of Confederation of Indian Industry.

“We took up the cleaning drive on a stretch of 14 km on Udumalpet- Munnar Highway near 9/16 check post. Almost 95 per cent of the waste removed by our volunteers, comprising college students and entrepreneurs, were empty liquor bottles, plastic water bottles and empty snacks packets,” said Kathiresh Swaminathan, chairman of Young Indians (Tirupur chapter).

The remaining five per cent was puja materials left behind by the pilgrims to the temple situated in the area, he said.

District Forest Officer A. Periasamy said that the officials were conducting regular patrols along the route and had fined people for littering with penalties ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 5,000.

“Unless caught red-handed, we cannot fine them. We have put awareness boards requesting people not to litter and consider forest as well as wildlife as our treasure”, he said.