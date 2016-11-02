Plastic menace: civic body for emotional approach

The Coimbatore Corporation is joining hands with NGOs to eradicate plastics. This time the civic body will ask merchants, hoteliers, and shop owners to give a ‘commitment’ that they will not provide plastic bags to customers.

Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Tuesday chaired a meeting with NGOs and Corporation Health Department officials to evolve ways and means to end the menace of plastics.

It was decided that malls, super markets, eateries, meat stalls should be asked to give the ‘commitment’ that they would use other means and shun the use of plastics. They can contact the corporation whatsapp number 81900-00200 to express their interest and give the commitment.

Civic body will take action if they breached the commitment given.

The first list of 100 shopkeepers who give the commitment will be published will be published. This will give these establishments an eco-friendly image.

Corporation officials feel that once the first list is out, then the others too will join.

Efforts will be taken to educate the citizens to refrain from asking for plastic bags at shops.

This would end the practice of blame game by shop keepers and customers.

Special teams will be formed in all zones to work with NGOs to monitor and implement the scheme, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

The teams will help establishments find alternatives to plastic bags.