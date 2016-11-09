Planting native Shola trees

Reintroducing native Shola species of trees and involving the community in both nurturing and protecting the environment is the aim of Sharan Deep Singh, a Punjabi who settled in Kotagiri many years ago.

At his sprawling 7-acre property (resort) in Kotagiri, Mr. Singh has planted native Shola trees within the tea plantations as a way of replanting lost forest.

“I loved The Nilgiris as people are so friendly. I saw the forests vanishing around me, and invasive trees such as Eucalyptus and wattle flourishing. I realised that the Sholas were disappearing and so I began reintroducing them into my own land,” he said.

One can spot many birds, including jungle fowl, hummingbirds, bull-bulls, laughing thrush, flycatchers, peacocks, doves and hawks in his estate.

Indian Gaur and leopards as well as sloth bears are also spotted regularly.

“I leave the bananas, oranges and guava trees to the macaques too,” he said.

Mr. Singh has planted hundreds of trees on his land and the area surrounding it.

He also helps members of the local community with financial packages, and takes the conservation message to them. He supports the education of children and gives “pension” to the aged and differently abled, and also provides job opportunities to locals at his resort.