Petition submitted

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) petitioned the City Police Commissioner, A. Amalraj on Thursday urging him to initiate action against persons who were using social media to spread misinformation about the AAP.
The members alleged that a few persons had used morphed images to spread a false claim that “black-money” had been seized from the party head office in Delhi. Co-ordinator for western districts, Mohammed Rafi, was among the members who submitted the petition.
The miscreants had used the logo of a news channel with a message in Tamil claiming that money had been seized from the party office to defame the leader, Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Rafi claimed. The images were doing the rounds on social media and mobile messaging applications, he said.
