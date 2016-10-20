Petition against single-digit lottery

The All India Youth Federation (AIFY) has petitioned the Police Commissioner here on Wednesday seeking action against persons running single-digit lottery illegally in the city.

In the petition G.P. Sakthivel, an advocate, claimed that though all the forms of lottery are banned in the state, one number lottery was prevalent at quite a few places in the city.

He alleged that the police have not taken action on this illegal activity despite people taking it to the notice of the local police station on multiple occasions and news on the same published in newspapers.

He said that people were operating this form of lottery online and through SMS and are prevalent at Avarampalayam, Idayarpalayam, Trichy Road (Iyer Hosptial).

Stating that daily wage labourers were most affected by spending a lot in this form of lottery, he made an appeal to the police to take stringent action on those running this illegal trade.

