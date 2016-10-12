Pedalling for a cause

Children in the age group of 3 to 14 years actively participated in a cyclothon organised by Viva Academy Eurokids here to raise donations for hearing impaired students.

The children from Tirupur and Coimbatore rode bicycles for a certain distance and appealed to the people they saw en-route to make contributions. People from different walks of life contributed clothes and study materials subsequent to the cyclothon.

“We held the event in line with the concept of ‘Daan Utsav’, a pan-India festival of giving, carried out by different stakeholders from across the society”, said Arthi Bhosle, principal of Viva Academy Eurokids.