Panchayats not to use EVMs for polls

The coming local body election will see voters in urban local bodies use electronic voting machines to exercise their franchise.

Coimbatore District Collector T.N. Hariharan told reporters here on Monday that the Coimbatore Corporation would use 1,197 EVMs, the three municipalities (Mettupalayam, Pollachi and Valparai) 227, and the 37 town panchayats 741 machines.

The district had 2,760 electronic voting machines, which was at least 20 per cent more than what would be required for polling.

Those casting their vote to choose panchayat ward members and other representatives would use ballot papers, for which the administration had readied 1,485 ballot boxes.

In the first phase of polling – October 17 – the Coimbatore Corporation, the three municipalities, seven town panchayats, and three panchayat unions (Pollachi North, Pollachi South and Anamalai) would go to polls.

In the second phase – October 19 – 30 town panchayats, and nine panchayat unions would go to polls.

About 30.19 lakh voters would cast their votes for candidates to 3,209 posts.

There would be a counting centre for the Coimbatore Corporation, three for the three municipalities, 11 for town panchayats, and 12 for panchayat unions. Mr. Hariharan said that the State Election Commission had identified 114 sensitive booths in the corporation limits, 44 in the three municipal limits, 214 in the town panchayats, and 282 in the panchayats. Polling in these booths would be recorded. More police personnel would be deployed at the 13 hyper sensitive booths.

He clarified that the model code of conduct was already in force.