Coimbatore

Palm nursery inaugurated

Coimbatore Corporation and Non-Governmental Organisations, with the support of Integra Automations, have started a palm nursery at Singanallur Lake.

According to a press release, the nursery will be located along the external bunds of Singanallur tank.

The saplings will be propagated from the nursery and used to enrich the wetlands of Coimbatore and also the wetlands in other districts. Such a nursery is necessary as palm is the State tree of Tamil Nadu, helps stabilise and fix soil erosion, supports biodiversity, and the saplings are available only at Kerala Forest Research Institute, Thrissur.

Mar 24, 2020

