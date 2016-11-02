The fifth Impressionist 2016 series and 155th painting exhibition will be held at the Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust - Art Gallery on Avinashi Road from November 2 to 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For details, call 0422-2574110.

ESIC helpline

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation has launched a toll-free helpline 1800-425-1897. It is functioning at the ESIC Sub-Regional Office. Beneficiaries/stakeholders of the scheme may call up the helpline number to get information about benefits provided and latest developments and initiatives by the Corporation. It will function from Monday to Friday (on all working days) between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

EPFO drop box

As part of the Vigilance Awareness Week, Employees Provident Fund Organisation - Regional Office has installed a drop box for complaints and grievances.

A grievance redress camp will be conducted at 11 a.m. on November 3 for the benefit of citizens, customers, vendors and contractors.