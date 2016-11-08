Overseas company looks at potential for investment

RV Capital, a Switzerland-based asset management business, is looking at investments in India this year.

Its managing director Robert Vinall, who is on a week-long visit to India, says, “I am enormously positive about India and its growth potential.”

The country has a young population and scope for growth. Mr. Vinall, who is visiting four Indian cities in the week to learn more about businesses and the cities, was in Coimbatore.

He told The Hindu on Monday that RV Capital managed about Rs. 2,000 crore and had, in the last 10 years, invested in 10 companies across geographies and sectors. The average period of investment was six to seven years. The investors in the fund were all from Germany and the U.S.

In Germany, which was known for manufacturing activities, there were specific areas where majority of the industries were located. Coimbatore was a similar city with a lot of manufacturing activities. “We are hoping to make an investment in India this year,” he said.

Manufacturing

Though RV Capital GmbH had invested largely in the internet space, manufacturing was also an area it looked at. Manufacturing companies need capital. They need to focus and choose the best competitors to benchmark and grow, he said.