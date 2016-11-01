Overnight rain inundates subways

Subways and railway underpasses were flooded on Monday morning when Coimbatore woke up after Deepavali weekend.

Sources said that late Sunday’s rain in two spells had inundated Lanka Corner, Avinashi Road, Kaleeswara Mill, Kikani Schoool Junction and North Coimbatore underpasses and subways.

The Coimbatore Corporation that was about to start the special cleaning drive had to divert a few workers to clean the inundated places.

Rainfall recorded at various places in the district in the 24 hours that ended on Monday morning as follows: Pollachi received the maximum rainfall - 110 mm. Periyanaickenpalayam 52 mm, Sulur 43 mm, Valparai and Coimbatore South 37 mm each, Valparai Taluk office 36 mm, Peelamedu 29.20 mm, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University 28.70 mm and Chinna Kallar 18 mm.

The district administration had identified 31 places that were flood-prone. A release said that to provide relief to people in the areas, the administration and the government agency concerned had formed zonal teams, warning teams, relief and rescue teams, evacuation teams and relief camp teams.

The administration had opened a 24-hour helpline - 1077 - for people to report rain related problems. Messages received in the helpline would reach various Revenue Department officials for immediate action.

The administration had asked local bodies and Public Works Department to desilt channels and tanks to ensure free flow of rainwater. It had directed the Fire and Rescue Services personnel to train students on disaster management.

The district had adequate stock of food materials and other commodities to meet any exigencies, the release added.

Tirupur

Forest Department officials on Monday ordered restrictions for tourist access to Panchalinga water falls on Thirumoorthy Hills following sudden heavy water inflow from the catchment areas due to rain there.

District Forest Officer A. Periyasamy said that the restriction on the entry would be there till further orders.

“Tourists can come up to Amanalingeswarar temple situated at the foot of the Thirumoorthy hills. From there, they should not travel further to the falls situated about a kilometre away since the velocity of the water is high,” he said.

Many parts of the district received fairly good rain on Sunday night and Monday.

Official sources said the district received 321.8 mm rainfall, with an average of 45.97 mm, during the 24 hours period that ended at 8.30 a.m on Monday.