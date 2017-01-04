Ophthalmology ward at Ooty GH remains closed

The ophthalmology ward at the Udhagamandalam Government Hospital has not been functioning for more than two months. Patients, who had come to the hospital on Monday, were turned away by attendants at the facility, who said that the hospital was still waiting for some equipment to arrive at the ward before it is reopened.

An elderly woman with cataract, who had come to the hospital, said that she had come to the hospital a few weeks ago as well, but was asked to return later. “I will now go to the private hospital in the town as my vision is getting progressively worse,” she said.

Patients being referred to the hospital from the peripheries of the district such as Manjoor, Gudalur and Pandalur were having an even more difficult time, said M. Kattari, Udhagamandalam secretary of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

Mr. Kattari said that most people from other taluks could not afford to go to private hospitals, and said that they found it difficult to travel to Coimbatore for treatment. “We have been demanding that the ward be reopened, but there have been undue delay by the hospital authorities,” he added.

When asked, R. Pugazhenthi, Joint Director of Health Services (Nilgiris), said that the hospital was awaiting the installation of an A-scan machine, that can be used to determine common eyesight disorders.

“We had also closed down the ward for some construction work, and it had to be sanitised again. We will open it shortly,” he added.