Nurseries planned on reserved sites

Coimbatore Corporation has joined hands with NGOs to bring up nurseries on reserved sites.

It will help reclaim the encroached sites and protect those in the civic body’s possession.

The decision was taken at a meeting with NGOs chaired by Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan here on Tuesday.

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said that there were 1,300 reserved sites.

Of them, nearly 50 per cent remain as open sites, while about 35 per cent has walking tracks or parks or children play area.

About 15 per cent of the reserved sites have been encroached upon.

The civic body has already initiated an action plan to reclaim thesem.

The Town Planning Officer will be the nodal officer, and the Assistant Town Planning Officers in each zone will be in charge of the respective zones.

They will work with NGOs to set up nurseries or go in for planting saplings.

Trees will be grown along the boundaries of the reserved sites instead of fencing them off, the representatives of the NGOs said.