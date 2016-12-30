New Year: Mix caution with revelry, say City Police

To ensure an accident-free run-up to the New Year, Coimbatore City Police have begun a novel campaign urging responsible celebrations from December 31 night to January 1. A first of its kind in Coimbatore, the City Police have started tagging New Year greeting card-cum-advisory on two-wheelers and cars to safe and responsible New Year’s eve revelry.

Extending New Year wishes, the greeting card also urges people to make the celebrations free from road traffic accidents, especially the ones caused by drunk driving and speeding.

An initiative by City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) S. Lakshmi, the police will distribute over 10,000 greeting cards to motorists. While policemen will do it across the city, they will be assisted by the staff manning the parking lots at cinemas, restaurants and shopping complexes.

According to police, motorists will be checked at 22 spots on main stretches in the city to curb drunk driving. Ambulances will be deployed at nine places for emergency service with the support of private hospitals. On main stretches, barricades will be placed at every 200 metres to curb speeding. While the police will have surveillance over strategic locations in the city with 220 CCTV cameras, a total number of 2,000 cops will be deployed to maintain law and order.

With the support of online taxi operators, the police have also erected flex boards advising responsible celebrations on major roads.

Bar-attached hotels have already been directed to arrange cab services for their customers to avoid drunk driving.

While local channels will be airing advisory to the public as tickers, religious places of worship will announce the same during the congregation of devotees.

The police have also resolved to arrange some surprise celebrations for the public on roads on the New Year night with the support of NGOs.