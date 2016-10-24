Nature enthusiasts clean tank

Members of the non-government organisation Ver, along with school and college students and members of society, cleaned the Kovaipudur tank on Sunday.

According to P. Santhosh Kumar, secretary of Ver, the volunteers began the cleaning operation around 7 a.m. By then, around 350 people had reported at the desk.

The Ver members had divided the tank area into six zones for cleaning purpose and began working on one of those.

The volunteers went about collecting plastic and other non-degradable waste in the earmarked area and then stored it in bags, which the organisation would send to the Coimbatore Corporation’s dump yard in Vellalore.

By the time they winded up the operation around 10 a.m., the volunteers had collected around 50 bags, each of which could easily weigh around 10 kg, Mr. Kumar said.

A release issued by Ver also said that the organisation had deployed earth movers to remove the bushes.

The volunteers would continue cleaning the tank for at least six months until they covered the entire tank, the release added.

