Coimbatore

Nature enthusiasts clean tank

Volunteers cleaning Kovaipudur tank in Coimbatore in an initiative by Ver organisation on Sunday.Photo: S. Siva Saravanan.

Volunteers cleaning Kovaipudur tank in Coimbatore in an initiative by Ver organisation on Sunday.Photo: S. Siva Saravanan.  

Members of the non-government organisation Ver, along with school and college students and members of society, cleaned the Kovaipudur tank on Sunday.



According to P. Santhosh Kumar, secretary of Ver, the volunteers began the cleaning operation around 7 a.m. By then, around 350 people had reported at the desk.



The Ver members had divided the tank area into six zones for cleaning purpose and began working on one of those.



The volunteers went about collecting plastic and other non-degradable waste in the earmarked area and then stored it in bags, which the organisation would send to the Coimbatore Corporation’s dump yard in Vellalore.



By the time they winded up the operation around 10 a.m., the volunteers had collected around 50 bags, each of which could easily weigh around 10 kg, Mr. Kumar said.



A release issued by Ver also said that the organisation had deployed earth movers to remove the bushes.



The volunteers would continue cleaning the tank for at least six months until they covered the entire tank, the release added.







The tank area was divided into six zones and the volunteers began cleaning one of those

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 4:29:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/Nature-enthusiasts-clean-tank/article16080335.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY