More CRPF personnel killed this year: DGP

Insurgency and left extremism have resulted in more number of CRPF personnel losing their lives this year, said K. Durga Prasad, Director General of Police - CRPF here on Friday.

Nine personnel lost their lives in 2015. In 2016, so far 41 lives have been lost, he said.

He was talking to reporters after inspecting the parade to mark the 24th anniversary of Rapid Action Force (RAF) here.

IEDs

Mr. Durga Prasad said that the loss of lives was on the rise because the insurgents were using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

They were used to attack patrol parties, and camps.

Five more battalions of RAF will soon be raised in addition to the existing ten, he said. Four more battalions of CRPF would be raised in addition to the existing 239.

The objective was to establish a total of 250 CRPF battalions across the country.

Two more Mahila battalions would be added to the existing four battalions, he said.

Mr. Durga Prasad said that the CRPF had made inroads into the deepest Naxal pockets in the country.

He said that the government had recently sanctioned 10,330 quarters for CRPF personnel.

The aim was to provide quarters to 25 per cent of the personnel by next year, he added.