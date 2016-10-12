Modern control room nearing completion

A modern police control room to bring the city under the surveillance of the digital eye is almost complete. The police are now in the process of linking the cameras installed at the traffic signals and those facing roads facing cameras, installed by residents and commercial establishments, to the system.

“We are in the process of connecting 4,000 cameras with the control room in a phased manner,” said City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj.

He said that they have connected more than 50 cameras on a trial basis and are monitoring them from the modern control room. A couple of days ago cameras installed at Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, and Race Course were connected to the control room.

On Thursday, internet protocol cameras installed at all the traffic signals from CODISSIA to Uppilipalayam on the Avinashi Road were connected to the control room.

“We will connect cameras at other areas based on priority,” the Police Commissioner said and added that the police were trying to partner with residents to link the road facing cameras installed by them with the control room.

“This will be mutually beneficial as their houses and the street will be monitored by us frequently through out day and night. On the other hand they will extend their support to us by brining more areas under the surveillance of the digital eye,” Mr. Amalraj said.

Resident associations can approach the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to link the cameras in their areas with the control room. Individuals who have installed cameras too can approach the local police station for the same.