MoU signed for football facility

The SNR Sons College and Unleash Sports LLP, Chennai, on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up a football facility, ‘Five Alive’, on the college campus. The football turf that will be set up on area of 8000 sqft, at a cost of Rs. one crore, will have spectator stands as per international standards. It is expected to be completed within February 2017. There are plans to conduct regular camps and tournaments involving schools, colleges and corporate companies.

To mark the occasion, an interactive session between students and the Chennaiyin FC players such as Jeje Lalpekhlua (the Indian Soccer League's top Indian goal scorer), Khangebam Thoi Singh (a central midfielder for the Bengaluru FC in the I-League on loan from Chennaiyin FC) and Eder Monteiro Fernandes (a Brazilian professional who plays the role of a defender for Chennaiyin FC) was also held.

About 1,000 students from the Sri Ramakrishna Group of Institutions participated.