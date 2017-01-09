Ministers visit drought-affected areas

A team led by Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani and District Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary Harmander Singh visited drought-affected parts of Coimbatore and said that the district had, due to poor rainfall, witnessed drought after 140 years.

A release from the district administration quoting the Minister said that as against the district’s average rainfall of 671 mm, the rainfall last year had been only 223 mm - a deficit of 67.5 per cent. The impact of the poor rainfall had been that 8,230 of 9,869 ha of maize, 1,665 of 2,916 ha of jowar, and 2,200 of 4,662 ha under pulses, had been affected.

Of the 295 villages in the district, 276 were affected. Officials would assess damages due to drought and steps would be taken to provide 100 per cent compensation.

A.P. Nagarajan, MP, MLAs, and officialsaccompanied the team. The team visited villages in Madukkarai, Thondamuthur, Periyanaickenpalayam, Annur, S.S. Kulam, Sultanpet, Pollachi North and South and Anamalai panchayat unions.

In Tirupur, Minister for Housing and Urban Development Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan on Sunday inspected the heavily ‘stressed areas’ across the district where acute water shortage was experienced by farmers.

Official sources said the objective of the visit was to make a ground-level assessment of the difficulties faced by the farmers due to weak monsoon and submit a report accordingly to the State government to mitigate the hardships.

A recent report sent by the Department of Agriculture to its head office had indicated that nearly 15 per cent of the total cropped area in the district since the commencement of rabi season, was ‘heavily stressed’ with almost entire crops withered.

In Udhagamandalam, Minister for Social Welfare and Nutritious Noon Meal Programme V Saroja said that there had been a more than 50 per cent shortfall in rain in the Nilgiris this year after visiting parts of the district on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at Nanjanad, Ms. Saroja said that on an average, Nilgiris district witnessed 1,920 mm rainfall, while this year, a total of 970 mm rainfall was recorded throughout the district.

The Minister visited drought-affected areas around Udhagamandalam, including Forest Gate and Kavaratti, where she met potato, carrot and cabbage growers and listened to their problems.

“Around 1,000 acres of potato farms, 500 acres of carrot and 200 acres of cabbage seem to have been affected by the lack of rain in and around Udhagamandalam. The district administration will take a count of the total number of farmers affected,” Ms. Saroja said.

She said that a report would be prepared and sent to the government, recommending for compensation to be provided to farmers who have incurred losses due to the deficit in rainfall this year.