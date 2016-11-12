Mini Zoo set to go greener with Botanical Garden

Coimbatore figures among just a handful of cities in the country to house a zoo within core urban limits.

And, to sustain this uniqueness to possible extent of time, the City Corporation has placed itself on course for renewal of Central Zoo Authority's license for operating its Mini Zoo that had lapsed two years back.

Factoring in CZA's exacting standards, updated at regular intervals, the City Corporation had its recently forwarded proposal promising fulfilment of requirements in adherence to Recognition of Zoo Rules, 1992, and Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 (53 of 1972), whetted by senior Forest Department officials and wildlife experts.

The proposal envisages annexing the adjacent VOC Park for creation of a Botanical Garden that would fulfil the CZA's emphasis on greenery: trees, green belts, lawns and flower beds.

The Mini Zoo housing varieties of birds, a jackal, deer, snakes and camels has been one of the major attractions of children and elders alike. The zoo is kept closed on Tuesdays so that the public could visit in large numbers during week-ends, said Corporation Health Officer Santhosh Kumar.

The experts had provided guidance on rectification of barriers, enclosures, enclosure barriers, and stand-off barriers, and on fulfilling an array of conditions that include cutting down built-up area to less than 25 per cent of the total area, having a treatment room, arranging for daily visit by veterinarian, ideal designing of the enclosures for free movement and fulfilment of biological requirements of the animals, and simulation of conditions of natural habitat in enclosures.

The CFA guidelines also insist on proper waste disposal system for treating solid and liquid wastes generated in the zoos. The civic body is hopeful about CZA renewing licence to operate the Mini Zoo.