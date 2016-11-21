Micro unit onwers worried over cash unavailability

For several micro unit owners in Coimbatore city, visit to the banks on Saturday to withdraw money for weekly payments turned out to be a disappointment.

Though the units with cash credit accounts can withdraw up to Rs. 24,000 a week, the banks said they will not be able to do so as the bank branches do not have the required cash, said J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises.

The micro units take up job works for larger industries and get the payments to their accounts.

However, these units need cash for disbursement to workers and other expenses. “We only want the banks to at least disburse the amount that we are permitted to withdraw every week,” he said. “Many of our members went to the bank on Saturday and returned with less than Rs. 10,000. We cannot manage business with this amount,” he said.

According to M.V. Loganathan, president of Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association, shortage of cash is a matter of concern to its members. Migrant workers in a couple of industries have abstained from work as they do not want the salaries to be deposited in their accounts and are unable to understand the problems faced by the industries.

These workers normally collect the weekly wages, deposit part of it in their accounts to be withdrawn by their family members at their home town, and they use the remaining cash with them for daily needs.

Industries are unable to pay the weekly wages in cash because of restrictions on withdrawals.

Restrictions in withdrawal of money by industries and shortage of cash will also hit production. The units will not be able to repay the loans properly.

The Government should intervene and ask banks to disburse the required cash for industries based on their previous performance, and after getting a written declaration from the units about the purpose of withdrawal.