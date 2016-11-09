Megalithic site discovered near Thadagam

A team of archaeology enthusiasts led by S. Ravi, faculty, Department of Tamil, PSG College of Arts and Science, has discovered a megalithic site in Periya Thadagam, near Thadagam.

A release from Mr. Ravi says that the team discovered the site in a field belonging to Saraswathi Ammal from the place known as Natham Oorkadu. The first to report the site in the team were Ravichandran and Balasubramanian, who found a heritage site and burial site.

The Brahmi script discovered there suggests that it could be at least 2,500 years old and that people who lived then in the area were literates and efficient in terracotta.

The team discovered still bangles and terracotta studs that were made with high aesthetic sense. It also found ‘sillu’ (a piece of tile used in play), terracotta hookhas, stone weighing scale, a scripted ‘thangi’ and urns for children.

The Tamil Brahmi script on the black and red, four-cm-long ‘thangi’ read ‘thavan sathan’, which meant meditating hermit.

Noted archaeologists Iravatham Mahadevan and Subbarayalu indicated that it was similar to the one found in the Arachalur music inscriptions. They suggested that the ‘thangi’ dates back to 3rd Century B.C., the release adds.