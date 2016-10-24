Meeting held on widening of Coimbatore-Pollachi Road

With works all set to commence to widen the Pollachi-Coimbatore road from Eachanari, a meeting was held at Eachanari on Sunday in which officials of the District Administration, National Highways Authority of India, temple authorities, and political leaders took part.
According to an official, the road widening work will start from Pollachi and it will take about a year to be completed near Coimbatore. The plan is to have a bridge at Kinathukadavu. There is a demand for a flyover at the junction near Eachanari where two National Highway roads cross. Though it is not part of the proposal now, there is a demand for a flyover there and there are some who do not want the flyover at the junction. This will be studied by the NHAI.
Regarding land acquisition at Eachanari, it will be finalised after deciding on the flyover at the junction, the official said. The NHAI is taking up widening of the 26-km road from Eachanari to Pollachi into a four-lane one with service roads at a cost of Rs. 411 crore.
