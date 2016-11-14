Meeting discusses steps to prevent digging of newly-laid roads

Coimbatore Corporation has exhorted the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and other telecom players and Tamil Nadu Generation Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) to have enhanced co-ordination with it to schedule road digging works.

Special Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan recently conducted a meeting with the officials from the agencies concerned to prevent digging of newly-laid roads. The initiative gains significance, especially at a time when the BSNL was on the job of laying optic fibre cables and TANGEDCO carrying on cable laying works to take the electricity lines through underground cables.

Such digging works taken up unilaterally not only leave the roads damaged but also poses inconvenience to road users by causing traffic snarls. This called for enhanced co-ordination among the various agencies.

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said that the Corporation will update the road works schedule on its website and the agencies that required road digging permission could see the schedule and implement the works.