The Mandalam festival at the Sidhapudur Ayyappan temple will begin on Wednesday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the rush of devotees, said K.K. Ramachandran, president of Coimbatore Sree Ayyappa Seva Sangam that runs the temple. During this season, the temple opens at 4 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m.

A laksharchana mahayagnam will be performed from December 1 to 12.

There will be akhandanama bhajan on December 17, mahaannadanam for more than 30,000 people on December 18 and mahagapanathy homam and mandalavilakku pooja on December 26. For details, call 0422-2523027 and 2524819.