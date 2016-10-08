Man suffers burns in acid attack

A 27-year-old man suffered burns on Thursday after his neighbour threw acid on him. Kalampalayam resident K. Poovathal reportedly threw acid on her neighbour Vadivel, nearly 20 days after their families had a tiff over contributing money for a local temple festival.

The Karamadai police said that Vadivel, a construction labourer, suffered burns on his left shoulder.

He was rushed to Mettupalayam Government Hospital.

A case has been registered in this connection.