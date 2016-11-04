Man nabbed while trying to steal cash from car

Public and passers-by managed to nab 35-year-old Kumar of Thadagam Road in R.S. Puram area after he was allegedly found trying to steal Rs. 1.5 lakh cash from the hand bag of Mallikarjunan of Perumanallur in Tirupur district.

According to the police, Mallikarjunan had come to the city for a business visit and had kept the cash in the hand bag which was kept inside the car parked in front of a hotel at Peelamedu area. While coming back from the hotel, he is said to have spotted a youth trying to steal the cash from the bag after breaking open the car window. Kumar was handed over to the police and investigations are on.

Held with laptops

Muthkumar (21), and Jaya Soundar (21) of Tirunelveli, Subhash (21) of Ariyalur and Bharathi (21) of Theni were nabbed by students of an engineering college in Sulur, after the four were found exiting the hostel with laptops and mobile phones. Police are investigating.

Buses blocked

Residents of Navakkarai in KG Chavadi area on Thursday blocked as many as four buses for not running on time, thus, causing inconvenience to students. Officials held talks with them and assured to run the buses on time, following which the villagers lifted the protest.

Maoists produced in court

Maoists Rupesh, Shyni, and Anoop Mathew George were produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Pollachi in connection with a case relating to forging of records and procurement of SIM cards in the names of others. The Magistrate adjourned the case to November 16.