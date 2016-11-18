Man murdered by nephew

A 73-year-old man was smothered to death by his nephew and his friend on Wednesday night at his house in Mahadevapuram, Mettupalayam, after an argument erupted between the two over some money.

R. Bathirasamy, 73, of Krishnasamy Layout near Mettupalayam, had been living with N. Srinivasan, 37, a construction worker for the last one year.

police said that Bathirasamy’s wife had died over 40 years ago, and that Srinivasan had separated from his wife as well.

It has been alleged that Srinivasan had demanded Rs. 25,000 from Bathirasamy to look after him, as the latter had been seriously ill for the last two weeks. As Bathirasamy had refused, a quarrel broke out between them.

On Wednesday night, Srinivasan, along with his friend, Anandakumar, attacked the victim using a stick and smothering him using a pillow.

The entire incident was seen by a neighbour, who reported it to the police. The police arrested Srinivasan and his accomplice, N Anandakumar, 27, from Annur Road in Karamadai.