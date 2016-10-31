Coimbatore

Man injured in elephant attack

A 55-year-old labourer, K. Vellingiri, sustained injuries when an elephant attacked him in the Karadimadai section of Madukkarai Range on Friday night. He was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Sources said that he was recovering.

Wild boar attacks

elderly man

Meanwhile, an elderly man was injured by a wild boar near a tea plantation in Kotagiri on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that the victim, V. Nagamuthu, 76, was walking along a mud road in Aravenu when a wild boar that was taking shelter in a tea plantation, charged at him. Nagamuthu sustained minor injuries and was admitted to hospital.

- Staff Reporter

