Man held for stabbing neighbour

The Selvapuram police arrested K. Dinesh Kumar (20) of Jeeva Pathai in Chokkampudur on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a minor girl following a dispute with her father over bursting firecrackers on Saturday. The police said that Dinesh and his friend Siva were lighting crackers in front of the house of the complainant, M. Ganeshan (35), later in the night on Saturday.

An argument broke between them when Ganeshan questioned Dinesh, following which the accused allegedly assaulted Ganeshan’s daughter with a knife.

Dinesh was remanded to judicial custody on Sunday.

Clash

In another incident, P. Ganesah (40) of Dr. Alagappa Chettiar Road assaulted his neighbour C. Subburaj (42) with a sickle as smoke emanated from the crackers that the latter burst on Saturday night entered Ganesah’s house. A wordy argument is said to have turned into physical assault in which Ganesah reportedly attacked Subburaj on his head and hands with a sickle.

A case was also registered against Subburaj on an allegation by Ganesah that Subburaj allegedly bit Ganesah’s ear. Both of them were admitted in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Arrested

R. Somu (48) of Chithodu in Erode district was arrested by the Rathinapuri police on Sunday for allegedly stabbing his wife with a knife. The police said Somu’s wife Mallika came to her daughter Monika’s house, in Rathinapuri, without informing her husband. Somu came to know about it and picked a quarrel with Mallika and stabbed her on her thigh.