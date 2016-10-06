Man arrested on murder charge

The Kottur Police attached to the Valparai sub division of the Coimbatore District Police arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly murdering his brother on Tuesday. The police said that the victim suffered incisions on his fingers but died due to loss of blood. The deceased has been indentifed as K. Selvaraj (55).

According to police, the accused K. Ramu had a dispute with his brother Selvaraj over staying in the house belonging to their mother at Mayiladudurai village in Pongaliyur near Kottur. She had died recently in an accident. Ramu was staying at his mother-in-law’s place at Kondampatty in Kinathukadavu.

It was learnt that since then Ramu has been asking Selvaraj to vacate the house.

An argument erupted between them and in a fit of rage Ramu reportedly attacked his brother with a sickle. He was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police registered a case against Ramu under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and secured him the same day.