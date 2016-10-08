Coimbatore

Male elephant found dead


A 12-year-old male elephant was found dead at Valayankutti in Karadimadai beat of Madukkarai range on Friday. Villagers, who went inside the reserve forest to graze cattle, found the carcass and informed the forest officials. Officials suspected that the elephant could be the one that was treated for injuries about 10 days ago. Autopsy will be conducted on Saturday and exact reasons for the death could be ascertained only after that, official sources said.

Meanwhile, there were unconfirmed reports about the death of a female elephant in Sirumugai.

